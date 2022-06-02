Advisory panel set up to provide clarity and consistency on sentencing by the courts

SINGAPORE - A sentencing advisory panel has been set up to provide more consistency, transparency and awareness in the sentences meted out by the courts here.

In a statement on Thursday (June 2), the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said the panel can propose approaches including sentencing bands based on harm and culpability and aggravating and mitigating factors.

The panel's guidelines, which will be publicly available, can be cited by the prosecution or the defence in their arguments in court but will not be legally binding.

"This will provide greater clarity about possible sentencing outcomes and the relevant sentencing factors," said MinLaw in its release.

The panel is chaired by Court of Appeal judge Steven Chong and comprises 11 other members.

They are Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong; Supreme Court judges See Kee Oon, Hoo Sheau Peng, and Vincent Hoong; Deputy Attorney-General Tai Wei Shyong; Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Pang Kin Keong; Permanent Secretary for Law Loh Khum Yean; State Courts registrar Christopher Tan Pheng Wee; District Judge Kow Keng Siong, Deputy Commissioner of Investigation and Intelligence at the Singapore Police Force Florence Chua and Mr Sunil Sudheesan from the Law Society of Singapore.

The panel may consult relevant stakeholders in the course of preparing the guidelines, said MinLaw.

It added that during the panel's first meeting, it agreed to study areas where the guidelines could potentially be useful, including guidelines on general sentencing principles.

The panel's website can be accessed at this website.

In announcing the panel in Parliament on March 5, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said its key function will be to issue publicly available sentencing guidelines that will be persuasive but not binding on the courts.

Mr Shanmugam added his ministries had studied the experience in other jurisdictions, namely England, Wales and Scotland, in coming to the decision to set up the panel.

Currently, sentencing guidelines are issued in the form of court judgments.