Advisory panel set up to prepare court sentencing guidelines

Members of the public will soon be able to refer to sentencing guidelines and frameworks to better understand the punishments meted out by the courts here.

A sentencing advisory panel has been set up to prepare and publish sentencing guidelines which will provide more consistency, transparency and public awareness, said the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) in a statement yesterday.

The panel, comprising judges, lawyers, and senior government officials, can propose approaches including sentencing bands based on harm and culpability and aggravating and mitigating factors.

The panel's guidelines can be cited by the prosecution or the defence in their arguments in court but will not be legally binding, and the court can choose how and whether it should adopt the guidelines.

In response to queries on when the guidelines will be available, a spokesman for MinLaw said the panel is currently studying a few areas where the guidelines could potentially be useful.

Lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam said the establishment of the panel is a positive step as it will give members of the public an idea of what to expect when it comes to sentences.

He said: "There is sometimes a gap in knowledge among the public. They don't know what sentences are usually given out and comment that the sentences imposed in some cases are too low or too high.

"This will give them more information to understand."

With regard to judges being placed on the panel, he said there was no conflict of interest as the courts are not legally bound to follow the panel's guidelines.

The MinLaw spokesman concurred and added that members from the judiciary participate in the panel in a non-judicial capacity.

In announcing the panel in Parliament on March 5 last year as part of a review of the sentencing framework for sexual and hurt offences, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam noted that there were some cases relating to such offences which triggered much discussion on whether the sentences imposed were adequate.

The key function of the advisory panel will be to issue publicly available sentencing guidelines that will be persuasive but not binding on the courts, said Mr Shanmugam.