Actress-model Melissa Faith Yeo charged with using vulgar language on policewoman, SMRT employee

SINGAPORE - Actress-model Melissa Faith Yeo Lay Hong appeared in court on Monday (Sept 9) after she allegedly used vulgar language on a policewoman, an SMRT employee and a police hotline operator on different occasions.

Yeo, 33, was handed four charges under the Protection from Harassment Act.

According to court documents, she allegedly used "indecent and insulting communication" on assistant station manager Victor Chuang Shi Chang at Bishan MRT station at around 9.30pm on Nov 21 last year.

She is accused of abusing Mr Chuang with vulgar language and directing an obscene hand gesture at him.

On April 2 this year, she was at the Ang Mo Kio Police Division at around 5.40pm when she allegedly used an obscenity on investigation officer Isabella Lee.

About a month later, Yeo was at an Ang Mo Kio block of flats when she allegedly made a remark containing vulgar language to an police emergency hotline operator.

A search on the Council for Estate Agencies' website reveals that Yeo is also a property agent.

In 2014, she appeared in a local movie titled Afterimages, which was about urban legends and superstitions in Singapore,

She was named one of FHM Singapore's 100 Sexiest Women for 2008 and 2009.

She also caused a stir among netizens in 2009 when she announced on her blog that she was going to Bangkok for breast augmentation.

Her bail has been set at $5,000 and she will be back in court on Sept 30.

If convicted of using indecent and insulting words, she can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000 for each charge.