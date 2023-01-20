Actor Nick Mikhail charged with offering for sale items resembling tobacco products

SINGAPORE - Actor Mikhail Abdul Razak, better known as Nick Mikhail, who has appeared on shows on Malay language television channel Suria, is now accused of multiple charges linked to the sale of items that resemble tobacco products.
Mikhail, 44, who appeared in a district court on Thursday, faces 32 charges under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.
A check with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority reveals that he is a director at an apparel firm called FlamboyantSociety.Co.
He also used to be the owner of two other firms - Redruby Pictures and The3Hundred, which provided brokerage and consultancy services on intellectual property assets.
Mikhail had earlier made the headlines when he posted videos on Instagram complaining about the behaviour of three enforcement officers from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and three policemen who had inspected his home amid the Covid-19 pandemic on July 31, 2021.
He then raised the question as to why the officers could enter his home at night without a warrant or court order.
URA had said in response that safe distancing enforcement officers could enter, inspect and search various premises, including residences, without a warrant, but that they would calibrate their approach based on each case.
For his current case, he allegedly offered for sale on Instagram two sets of vaporiser devices, designed to resemble tobacco products, on Aug 11, 2019.
He is said to have committed similar offences in the following months.
Among other things, he was also allegedly found to be in possession of a Smok vaporiser device at the State Courts at around 5.30pm on Sept 26, 2019.
Court documents did not disclose why he was at the courts at the time.
He is also accused of having in his possession a Moti vaporiser device in a unit at the Parc Olympia condominium in Flora Drive, near Upper Changi Road North on May 5, 2020.
There has been a ban on the import and sale of electronic vaporisers, or e-vaporisers, in Singapore since 1993, when all imitation tobacco products were prohibited.
E-vaporisers, which include e-cigarettes, are battery-powered devices that heat a liquid, called vape juice, containing nicotine, producing a vapour that is inhaled.
In February 2018, it became illegal to buy, use or possess harmful or imitation tobacco products like e-vaporisers.
Mikhail’s case has been adjourned to Feb 9.