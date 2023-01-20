Actor Nick Mikhail charged with offering for sale items resembling tobacco products

SINGAPORE - Actor Mikhail Abdul Razak, better known as Nick Mikhail, who has appeared on shows on Malay language television channel Suria, is now accused of multiple charges linked to the sale of items that resemble tobacco products.

Mikhail, 44, who appeared in a district court on Thursday, faces 32 charges under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

A check with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority reveals that he is a director at an apparel firm called FlamboyantSociety.Co.

He also used to be the owner of two other firms - Redruby Pictures and The3Hundred, which provided brokerage and consultancy services on intellectual property assets.

Mikhail had earlier made the headlines when he posted videos on Instagram complaining about the behaviour of three enforcement officers from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and three policemen who had inspected his home amid the Covid-19 pandemic on July 31, 2021.

He then raised the question as to why the officers could enter his home at night without a warrant or court order.

URA had said in response that safe distancing enforcement officers could enter, inspect and search various premises, including residences, without a warrant, but that they would calibrate their approach based on each case.