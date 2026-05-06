Actor fined $800 after he drove car at 121kmh, almost double 70kmh limit

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Zong Zijie was also banned from driving for a month after he pleaded guilty to a speeding charge.

SINGAPORE – Actor Zong Zijie, 29, was fined $800 on May 6 after he drove a car at a speed of 121kmh along West Coast Highway, almost double the 70kmh limit in the area.

He was also banned from driving for a month after he pleaded guilty to a speeding charge.

Zong committed the offence shortly before 1pm on Aug 23, 2025.

On May 6, he told the court that he was running late and was in a rush when he committed the offence.

Chinese media entertainment company NoonTalk Media states on its website that Zong made his debut at 13 years old in 2009 when he appeared in a Mediacorp show titled My School Daze.

In 2018, the Chinese national, who is a Singapore permanent resident, was nominated for the Best Newcomer Award at the Star Awards.

Between 2022 and 2024, Zong appeared in other shows, including Your World In Mine, The Sky Is Still Blue and If Tomorrow Comes.