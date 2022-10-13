Actor Edwin Goh fined $6,500 for drink driving

SINGAPORE - Actor Edwin Goh is the latest local celebrity to be convicted of drink driving.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old was fined $6,500 and disqualified from driving for three years.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of drink driving.

Goh had been driving along Aljunied Road on Sept 7 when he was found to have 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the prescribed limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

CNA reported that Goh had gone to a restaurant in the Golden Mile area on Sept 6 to have dinner, before heading to a bar nearby for drinks.

He left for home in the early morning the next day, but was stopped at around 2.30am along Aljunied Road, where he was found to reek of alcohol and was arrested.

In mitigation, he said he had reflected on his mistake and asked for leniency, CNA reported.

He has since paid the fine.

Goh, a Mediacorp celebrity, is known for acting in local dramas Fighting Spiders, On the Fringe, and Imperfect.

He also acted in the film Love Cuts.

He was awarded the Breakout Star of the Year title at the Elle Awards 2012.

In a recent media interview with 8Days, Goh had talked about his recent break-up with his Ukrainian girlfriend.

He had claimed then that his recent changes on his Instagram page, which involved archiving several photos, had nothing to do with his break-up.