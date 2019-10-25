Activist Jolovan Wham loses appeal against conviction for organising assembly without permit

SINGAPORE - The High Court on Friday (Oct 25) dismissed an appeal by civil rights activist Jolovan Wham against his conviction and sentence for organising an event that featured speakers including Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong.

Wham, who is currently on bail, intends to bring the case further to the Court of Appeal to determine questions of law of public interest, said his lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam.

Wham, 39, had invited his 7,600 followers on Facebook to attend the event, called "Civil Disobedience and Social Movements", held at an indoor venue on Nov 26, 2016.

Days before the event, on Nov 23, Wham was told by the police that a permit was required, but he did not apply for one.

He was charged with organising a public assembly without a permit and with refusing to sign a police statement during investigations.

Following a district court trial, he was convicted of both charges in January this year and sentenced to a $3,200 fine in February.

At his appeal hearing last month, his lawyer argued that no permit was required for the event, which was simply a "discussion". The event was not held to publicise a cause, and hence it did not fall within the definition of an "assembly" under the law, Mr Thuraisingam argued.

He also said that the requirement for a permit was unconstitutional and invalid.

But Deputy Public Prosecutor Kumaresan Gohulabalan had argued that the event clearly sought to publicise the cause of civil disobedience and social movements and how to reach this goal.