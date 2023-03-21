Accident victim can claim govt medical subsidies but has to return sum to MOH

SINGAPORE - The High Court has allowed an 84-year-old woman to claim from insurers about $39,000 in government subsidies and grants that was used to foot her medical bills after she was hurt in a traffic accident.

However, Madam Eng Beng would also have to make good on her word to return this amount to the public coffers.

On Tuesday, Justice Tan Siong Thye awarded Madam Eng $39,515.08 in special damages, comprising various government subsidies and grants that were deducted from her medical bills.

The judge directed Madam Eng to return this amount, less the legal costs she incurred in pursuing her claim, to the Ministry of Health (MOH). The ministry is free to let her keep the money or use it for other public purposes.

Madam Eng had earlier told the court that if her claim was allowed, she was willing to accept the court’s order that the funds be returned.

Justice Tan said her “gracious overture” would completely demolish the insurer’s argument that Madam Eng would have enjoyed double recovery if it paid the sum to her.

On Jan 9, 2020, Madam Eng, then 81, was crossing the road when she was knocked down by a car driven by Mr Lo Kok Jong.

She was hospitalised at Tan Tock Seng Hospital for serious injuries, including a fractured ankle, and was later moved to a community hospital.

In June 2020, Madam Eng, represented by Ms V.M. Vidthiya, filed a negligence suit against Mr Lo.

On July 2, 2022, a deputy registrar awarded Madam Eng damages of $36,348.64, comprising general damages of $18,600 for pain and suffering as well as special damages for medical expenses, transport expenses and medical apparatus.

The deputy registrar, however, refused to award her an additional sum of $39,515.08, which she had claimed as special damages for medical expenses.

This sum comprised generic government subsidies, Pioneer Generation subsidies, and government grants for community hospital services and medical drugs.

These sums were deducted from her bills and as a result, she paid less than $500 out of pocket.

After her appeal to a district judge was dismissed, she took her case to the High Court.