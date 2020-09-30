A week's jail for woman who assaulted maid, drawing blood

SINGAPORE - A woman flew into a rage when she noticed that her domestic helper had arranged some clothes "wrongly" in a walk-in closet, and assaulted the Filipina.

Wee Yee Nee gathered some of the clothes, with their hangers still attached, and flung them at Ms Felisilda Sheila Marie Juromo, 37.

The hangers had clips with relatively sharp edges on the side and one of them cut the maid's face when it struck her.

The Singaporean, 41, was sentenced on Wednesday (Sept 30) to a week in jail after she pleaded guilty to an assault charge.

She was also ordered to pay the maid $1,000 as compensation.

Two other charges involving Ms Juromo - a second assault charge and one count of harassment - were considered during sentencing.

The court heard that Ms Juromo started working at Wee's flat in Cambridge Road near Race Course Road on Jan 23 last year.

The relationship between the two women gradually became worse, the court heard.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norine Tan said: "The accused became more easily agitated and angry at the victim and would scold her.

"According to the accused, this was, at times, because the victim lied."

Wee was in her walk-in closet on March 30 last year when she realised that Ms Juromo had "wrongly" placed four items of clothing on each hanger.

The DPP added: "She scolded the victim, who was standing at the entrance of the walk-in wardrobe, and threw a bunch of clothes with the hangers attached at the victim... One of the hangers hit the victim's face causing her to sustain a cut and bleeding above her right eyebrow."

The area around the wound became swollen.

Wee then placed some ice and applied antiseptic cream on the affected area.

The court heard that Ms Juromo lodged a police report on April 12 last year.

DPP Tan said that as a result of the abuse, the maid stopped working for Wee and found another employer about two months later.

Wee's bail was set at $5,000 on Wednesday and she will surrender herself at the State Courts on Oct 5 to begin serving her jail term.

For assaulting the maid, she could have been jailed for up to three years and fined up to $7,500.