9 people investigated after police raid massage establishments

SINGAPORE - Nine people are under investigation following a series of police raids on massage establishments.

They include masseuses as well as outlet operators.

Seven outlets were found to have committed various offences under the Massage Establishments Act, with four outlets allegedly operating without valid licenses, said the police in a statement on Saturday (Aug 14).

Vice-related activities were purportedly detected at another three outlets, with two women aged 37 and 45 arrested under the Women's Charter.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the women had allegedly provided sexual services within the massage establishments," the police said.

The raids, conducted by Ang Mo Kio Police Division, took place between Aug 4 and 11. The massage establishments were located in Ang Mo Kio Avenues 4 and 10, as well as Brighton Crescent, Hougang Avenue 8, Upper Paya Lebar Road, and Yio Chu Kang Road.

Those found guilty of running a business providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

People found to have breached the prescribed rules and conditions under the Massage Establishments Act can also be fined up to $5,000, with repeat offenders fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Under the Women's Charter, anyone who knowingly solicits, receives or agrees to receive any gratification through prostitution can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $100,000.

Police said in the statement that they have been "consistently taking enforcement action at massage establishments to suppress vice and other illicit activities".

"Perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," the statement added.