9 people arrested in police raids on massage parlours and public entertainment outlets

SINGAPORE - Eight women and a man were arrested during a two-day police crackdown on massage establishments and public entertainment outlets, the Singapore Police Force said on Friday (July 13).

The operations were conducted on Thursday and Friday by the Central Police Division. They targeted premises in Temple Street, Foch Road, Jalan Besar, Cavan Road and Guan Chuan Street.

One licensed massage parlour was found to have fallen foul of licensing conditions. Two unlicensed massage parlours were detected during the operations, and they were allegedly found to be offering sexual services.

This resulted in the arrest of two women, aged 27 and 31, under the Women's Charter. A 46-year-old woman was arrested for working without a valid work permit.

Enforcement checks on public entertainment outlets found two establishments to have contravened licensing conditions. Police arrested five women, aged between 24 and 38, for working without a valid work permit.

A 40-year-old man was also arrested for suspected drug offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Action will be taken against the operators under the Public Entertainment Act Massage Establishment Act.

If convicted, first-time offenders running unlicensed massage parlours may face up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000. Repeat offenders face up to five years in jail and a fine of up to $20,000.

Operators of unlicensed massage establishments will face an additional charge if they are found to be still running the parlours while court proceedings against them are ongoing.

Landlords who knowingly lease their premises to unlicensed massage establishment operators will be notified by the police that the tenant has been charged in court over the offence.

After the tenant is convicted, the landlord must require the tenant to hand over possession of the premises within a month.

Failure to do so could land the landlord in jail for up to two years and be fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders face five years in jail and a fine of up to $20,000.