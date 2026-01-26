9 months’ jail for mother who abused 7-year-old son by kicking and slapping him

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The woman has indicated that she will be appealing against the sentence.

SINGAPORE – A mother who abused her son when he was seven by slapping his face, stepping on his leg and kicking his body was sentenced to nine months’ jail on Jan 26.

The 31-year-old had earlier pleaded guilty in November 2025 to one charge of ill-treating her son . The woman cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her son’s identity.

The abuse happened in 2022 and the boy’s father reported it to the police in 2024. It was not mentioned in court documents why there was a delay in reporting.

The court previously heard that the offender and her husband are estranged.

On Nov 21, 2022 , the boy’s parents had an argument at home over the mother’s use of abusive language towards the son.

After their argument, the father went to the living room to pray while she made a phone call.

As she was on the phone, she reprimanded the boy, who was walking around the living room.

She slapped him on the face and he stumbled backwards. Then she walked up to him aggressively, causing him to lose his balance and fall while she continued reprimanding him.

As he lay on the floor, she stepped on his leg and kicked his body. Her acts were caught on CCTV.

Hearing the commotion, the father intervened and a scuffle ensued between the adults.

In earlier court proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Emily Koh highlighted the young age of the boy, adding that it was aggravating that the woman had abused the trust placed in her as the victim’s mother.

In mitigation, defence lawyer A. Rajandran said the abuse was an isolated incident which lasted around 10 seconds, and that the boy did not suffer any significant injuries.

Those who ill-treat a child they have care or custody of can be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to $8,000 or both.