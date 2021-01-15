89 suspects arrested for drug offences in islandwide operation

SINGAPORE - The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 89 suspected drug offenders in an islandwide operation this week.

The youngest caught was a 16-year-old girl who is a suspected drug abuser.

In a release on Friday (Jan 15), CNB said it seized about $15,000 worth of drugs in the operation from Jan 11 to 15.

About 608g of heroin, 113g of Ice, 25g of cannabis, 109g of new psychoactive substances (NPS), eight Ecstasy tablets, 11 Erimin-5 tablets, and two bottles of methadone were seized.

The operation involved raids in several areas, including Chai Chee, Choa Chu Kang, Toa Payoh and Woodlands.

Among those arrested was a 22-year-old woman who was caught in the vicinity of Merpati Road on Jan 11 with 0.3g of Ice hidden in a wireless earphone casing.

An 18-year-old man was caught in a residential unit in the same area shortly after with 1g of Ice and 23 joints of vegetable matter, believed to contain controlled drugs, kept in a red packet.

A knife was also recovered from him.

On the same day, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Tampines Street 21 and arrested a 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman.

Drug paraphernalia was found during a search of the unit.

Preliminary investigations showed that the couple abused drugs in their home and had last done so the night before their arrest.

The couple's two children, aged five and six years old respectively, were also present in the unit during the raid.

CNB said they have been placed in the safe custody of a relative.

On Jan 13, CNB arrested a 41-year-old man in the vicinity of Kellock Road.

About 551g of heroin, 76g of Ice, eight Ecstasy tablets, 10 Erimin-5 tablets and $12,000 in cash were seized from him.



Packets of heroin and Ice recovered in the vicinity of Kellock Road during a CNB operation on Jan 13. PHOTO: CNB



Officers found a sword, a karambit knife and various drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

The suspect was later taken to his hideout nearby, where more offensive weapons, including an extendable baton and two knuckle dusters, and various drug paraphernalia, were found.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.