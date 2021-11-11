86 people arrested in anti-vice raids across Singapore

SINGAPORE - Eighty-six people have been arrested for suspected involvement in vice-related activities in a two-month operation by the police that saw islandwide raids at condominiums, hotels and residential units.

The premises were located in Ang Mo Kio, Balestier, Bukit Batok, Geylang, Guillemard, Kreta Ayer, Selegie, Orchard, Outram, Queenstown, Toa Payoh and Upper Serangoon, the police said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 11).

The operation that ended on Oct 31 involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and seven police land divisions.

The 83 women and three men, aged between 22 and 54, are being investigated.

Under the Women's Charter, anyone who knowingly solicits, receives or agrees to receive any gratification through prostitution can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $100,000.

Any male person convicted of a second or subsequent offence can also be caned.

All property owners or the agent of an owner of a place who knowingly rent their premises to any person for vice-related activities can be fined not exceeding $100,000, imprisoned for up to five years, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $150,000, jailed for a maximum of seven years, or both.

"All property owners have a responsibility to ensure that such illicit activities do not take place in their properties," the police said.

This includes verifying the identity of a prospective tenant and his or her purpose of tenancy before entering into a tenancy agreement or allowing the person to occupy the apartment.

Housing Board flat owners are also responsible for conducting regular checks to ensure their tenants do not misuse the flat, the police said.