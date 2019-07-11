84-year-old among 9 men to be charged with outrage of modesty

SINGAPORE - Nine men, including an 84-year-old, will be charged in court in separate incidents of outrage of modesty.

The cases, involving suspects aged between 26 and 84, were reported between last November and May this year, the police said on Wednesday (July 10).

On Nov 8 last year, a 20-year-old woman reported that she was molested by a 42-year-old man on a public bus along Thomson Road.

On Dec 8 last year, a 25-year-old woman reported that she was molested by a 28-year-old man at a shop along Orchard Road.

On Feb 24, a 24-year-old woman reported that she was molested by a 50-year-old man along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

On March 5, a 22-year-old woman reported that she was molested by a 37-year-old man on two separate occasions near Ang Mo Kio MRT station. The incidents took place last December and in January this year.

On March 13, a 40-year-old woman reported that she was molested by a 32-year-old man along Woodlands Avenue 6.

On March 28, a 22-year-old woman reported that she was molested by a 26-year-old man along Orchard Road.

On May 12, a 46-year-old woman reported that she was molested by an 84-year-old man on an overhead bridge along Upper Cross Street.

On May 13, a 31-year-old woman reported that she was molested by a 55-year-old man on board a North East Line train travelling from Boon Keng MRT station to Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

On May 28, a 40-year-old woman reported that she was molested by a 33-year-old man along Woodlands Avenue 6.

Anyone convicted of the offence of outrage of modesty may be liable for a jail term of up to two years and may also be fined, caned or be liable for a combination of such punishments.

The jail term may be increased up to five years if the victim is under 14 years of age.

Committing outrage of modesty on board public transport is an aggravating factor that may result in a higher sentence, the police said.

The police have advised members of the public to stay alert to the presence of any suspicious person and to be attentive to their surroundings.

In its statement, the authorities also urged victims of molestation to seek help immediately and take note of the suspect's prominent features and attire.

In order to increase the chances of apprehending the suspect early, the victim should call 999 as soon as possible, they added.

"If it is safe to do so, the victim or other witnesses of the crime may assist to detain the suspect while waiting for the police to arrive," police said.