82-year-old man arrested in connection with murder of 79-year-old woman in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE - An 82-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (Sept 1) in connection with the murder of a 79-year-old woman in Toa Payoh.

Police said they received a call requesting for assistance at about 3.40am.

The woman was found motionless in a unit at Block 191 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh. She was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Police have classified the case as murder.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both the victim and the suspect were known to each other, said the police.

The suspect will be charged in court on Monday.