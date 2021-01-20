81-year-old man allegedly ran massage business where sexual service was provided during circuit breaker

SINGAPORE - An 81-year-old man was on Wednesday (Jan 20) accused of operating an unlicensed massage business during the circuit breaker last year, where a woman working for him allegedly provided sexual services on the premises.

As part of a move to address the Covid-19 outbreak, non-essential businesses like massage establishments were ordered to be shuttered during the circuit breaker period from April 7 to June 1 last year.

Despite this, Too Seng San is said to have run an unlicensed massage establishment at Tai Kang Yang Seng TCM Therapy at Block 201 Hougang Street 21 on April 17 last year.

According to court documents, the woman working there had allegedly provided sexual services.

Too, who was supposed to ensure that she did not perform such acts, had allegedly failed to do so.

Separately, the Singaporean man is also accused of operating another unlicensed massage business in 2019.

He is said to have operated Kang Le Yang Sheng TCM Therapy at Block 115 Aljunied Avenue 2 on Sept 25 that year.

Too is now accused of three offences linked to massage establishments and an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

The pre-trial conference for his case will be held on Feb 9.

In an earlier statement, police said they were alerted about the business in Hougang on April 17 last year.

Officers later found that Too had allegedly failed to ensure his employee did not provide sexual services.

For operating a massage establishment without a licence, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $20,000.