8 women arrested in police raid on unlicensed massage parlour in South Bridge Road

SINGAPORE - Eight women, aged between 22 and 35, were arrested on Monday (July 16), after a police enforcement operation against unlicensed massage establishments in South Bridge Road.

The Singapore Police Force said on Tuesday that it found an unlicensed massage parlour, with its employees allegedly found to be offering sexual services.

The eight women were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter. Three of these women were also arrested for working without a valid work permit.

The operators of the unlicensed massage parlour will face police investigations and are liable to face enhanced penalties under the new Massage Establishment Act.

If convicted, first-time offenders running unlicensed massage parlours may face up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000. Repeat offenders face up to five years in jail and a fine of up to $20,000.

Operators of unlicensed massage establishments will face an additional charge if they are found to be still running the parlours while court proceedings against them are ongoing.

Landlords who knowingly lease their premises to unlicensed massage establishment operators will be notified by the police that the tenant has been charged in court over the offence.

After the tenant is convicted, the landlord must require the tenant to hand over possession of the premises within a month.

Failure to do so could land the landlord in jail for up to two years and be fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders face five years in jail and a fine of up to $20,000.