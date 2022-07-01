8 weeks' jail, $1k fine for CEO who assaulted cabby

The chief executive of a private investment holding company who assaulted a taxi driver and dislocated the man's shoulder was yesterday sentenced to eight weeks' jail.

Briton Paul John Murphy, 61, was also fined $1,000 for performing a negligent act.

Murphy, CEO of PWS Holdings, had opened the passenger door of the taxi he was travelling in, causing a near collision, and assaulted the driver, Mr Elgin Lee, who had asked him to shut the door.

On April 7, District Judge Ong Chin Rhu convicted Murphy of the offences following a trial.

The court heard that Murphy had gone to the Singapore Recreation Club near the Padang for a drinking session on March 2, 2018. Mr Lee later picked him up at the club at about 10pm that day.

The cabby was driving towards Murphy's home when he stopped his vehicle at a red light towards the Outram Road exit of the Central Expressway.

Public Prosecutor Lee Zu Zhao had said in his submissions that an intoxicated Murphy opened the passenger door, mistakenly assuming it was his destination. This resulted in a passing vehicle having to swerve out of the way.

The taxi driver then used vulgar language to repeatedly tell the Singapore permanent resident to close the door, the court heard.

The prosecutor had said: "Shortly after that, the victim felt the accused hitting his left upper arm twice."

Murphy then hit Mr Lee again, causing a dislocation in his left shoulder.

The court heard that, feeling pain, Mr Lee stopped the taxi, alighted and told Murphy to get out of the taxi. Two friends later took Mr Lee to Mount Alvernia Hospital.

Murphy is represented by lawyers Pratap Kishan and Nirmal Singh. During the trial, Murphy had said that after closing the door, he had apologised to Mr Lee, who "continued to shout vulgarities at him".

The prosecutor said: "(According to the defence), the victim also half-turned towards him, raised both hands, which were balled into fists, and came towards him with his arms swinging.

"The accused then felt threatened, stretched out his right arm to restrain the victim, and his palm connected with the victim's left upper arm."

A doctor, however, told the court during the trial that the scenario described by the cabby would be the most likely means by which the dislocation could have occurred.

Yesterday, the court also heard that Murphy intends to appeal against his conviction and sentence.