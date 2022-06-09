8 people arrested for involvement in phishing scams targeting DBS customers

SINGAPORE - Eight people have been arrested for suspected involvement in phishing scams that targeted DBS Bank customers.

In a statement on Thursday (June 9), the police said they received reports between June 5 and 8 that more than 60 victims had fallen prey to the phishing scams and lost more than $60,000 in total.

These victims had received unsolicited SMS messages from senders with names like "SG-DBS" or "DBS-Notice", stating that their cards had been blocked due to unusual activities, or that their bank accounts had been frozen due to suspicious activities.

The SMS then directed victims to sign in and verify their identity via an embedded link which actually led to a spoofed Internet banking login page.

Victims would be asked to key in their login and bank card details as well as one-time password, which allowed the scammers to access their accounts and drain their funds.

The police said officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested the scammers in an islandwide operation on Wednesday after conducting investigations and collaborating closely with DBS.

The eight people, consisting of seven men and one woman aged between 17 and 33, are being investigated for the offences of cheating or money laundering.

The offence of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871 carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The offence of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992 carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Separately, the police also said a 68-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday for allegedly conspiring with an unknown person to deceive three local banks into opening accounts for him.

He was also charged with allegedly abetting the unknown person to secure unauthorised access to the banks' computer systems when he provided them with the personal identification numbers (PINs) of ATM cards linked to his accounts.

Police investigations found that the man had befriended the unknown person on a social media platform and was asked to receive funds in Singapore for business purposes.

He then allegedly duped the three banks into opening accounts in his name by deceiving them into believing he would be the person using these accounts.

Instead, the man mailed the ATM cards to an address in Malaysia and provided the PINs to the unknown person he had befriended.