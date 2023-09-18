8 months’ jail for man who worked with SIA employee to get bribe of over $207k

SINGAPORE – A man was sentenced to eight months’ jail on Monday after he worked with a then Singapore Airlines (SIA) employee to obtain a bribe of more than $207,000 from a manager of a renovation firm.

Freelance interior designer Rex Zhang Jiahao, 38, was also ordered to pay a penalty of more than $103,700.

He will spend an additional 100 days behind bars if he is unable to pay the amount.

In earlier proceedings, the prosecution said that Zhang committed the offence with Lionel Low Jun Jie, 36, who was an assistant manager of properties (development) at SIA at the time.

Low is no longer working for the carrier.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Arvindren said that the pair received the monies from Joseph Ang Kok Leng, 52, who was then with renovation firm LIN ID group, on six occasions from June to October 2019.

On Monday, the prosecutor asked District Judge Christopher Goh to sentence Zhang to between nine and 10 months’ jail.

He said that the amount involved was substantial and Zhang was motivated by personal gain.

Defence lawyer Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation pleaded for the offender to be given not more than six to seven months’ jail.

Mr Wong said that his client had shown genuine remorse and had acted on information from Low.

Zhang pleaded guilty to a graft charge in August, while the cases involving Ang and Low are pending.

Zhang and Low had known each other through reservist duties.

At the time of the offence, Low managed ad-hoc renovation projects for SIA, and his duties included conducting quotation or tender exercises.