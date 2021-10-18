8 coroner's inquiries reopened after cop alleged to have forged statements

SINGAPORE - Eight coroner's inquiries that were earlier concluded were reopened over allegations that the investigation officer (IO) who handled the cases had forged statements from people including family members of the dead.

The court heard on Monday (Oct 18) that the cases involved IO Kenny Cheong, whose alleged offences came to light following investigations by the Singapore Police Force's Internal Affairs Office.

The Straits Times understands that he has been suspended.

All of the affected inquiries were earlier handled by then State Coroner Marvin Bay, and he had to look into the cases again.

At least four of them involved fatal traffic accidents. The inquiries into these cases had initially taken place in 2016 and 2017.

One of the cases involved deliveryman Tan Kiah Huat, who was riding a motorcycle shortly before he was involved in a traffic accident on Dec 21, 2016.

A man was driving a lorry in Jalan Bukit Merah towards Alexandra Road that day when he felt an impact on the rear of his vehicle.

Mr Tan was later found lying on the road and the police were notified at 3.25pm.

The 62-year-old Singaporean was taken to Singapore General Hospital and he died of multiple injuries about an hour later.

The court heard that IO Cheong later prepared a statement purportedly from Mr Tan's sister, who cannot speak or hear.

In the statement, she supposedly said that her brother was "behaving normally" before his death and that he had no suicidal tendencies.

It turned out that the statement had been fabricated.

A sign language interpreter later communicated with the woman and learnt that she could not recall being approached by IO Cheong to give her statement.

Coroner Bay said on Monday that it is uncertain what source material the policeman had referred to in allegedly fabricating the document.

He added: "Despite the fact of the conditioned statement of the next of kin being forged, (it concerned only) background information on Mr Tan's health and his absence of suicidal intent... I reconfirm my verdict of Mr Tan's demise from an unfortunate traffic misadventure."

Another case involved construction worker Mahamudul Islam Zia Md Sikat Ali, 36.

On Jan 16, 2016, the Bangladeshi was seen running across Kitchener Road in Little India before a lorry knocked him down.

He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and he died of his injuries two days later.

On Monday, the court heard that IO Cheong allegedly forged a statement from an eyewitness for this case.

Investigations revealed that the content of this forged document was similar to that of an earlier written statement taken by another IO, who came from a team that dealt with non-fatal accidents.

Coroner Bay said on Monday: "(The other IO) had not been aware of the (victim's) demise at the time that she recorded the statement from (the witness). She had been required by existing protocol to hand (the case) over to IO Cheong upon Mr Mahamudul's demise.

"I would reconfirm my verdict that Mr Mahamudul's death is an unfortunate traffic misadventure."

IO Cheong is also said to have forged the statement of a man whose father died in a 2016 incident.

The father, Mr Ismail Mohd Noh, was riding a bicycle near Bedok North Road in the wee hours of Aug 3 that year when a taxi knocked him down.

He was taken to Changi General Hospital and he died of heart and lung injuries later that morning.

IO Cheong later allegedly forged a statement from Mr Ismail's son.

The court heard that the son recalled talking to the policeman only over the phone and had never met him personally.

Coroner Bay noted on Monday that the son said he had never been asked to sign a conditioned statement.

"While the conditioned statement of the next of kin was undeniably forged, (the evidence of Mr Ismail's son) would have been rather tangential background information as he had lost contact with his father," said the coroner.

"All considered, I would reconfirm that Mr Ismail's demise is an unfortunate traffic misadventure."

The hearing continues.