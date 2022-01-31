759 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in Singapore; 4,241 local community cases

SINGAPORE - There were 759 people hospitalised with Covid-19 as at noon on Monday (Jan 31), an increase of 50 compared with the previous day.

Of these, 64 patients require oxygen support and 10 are in the intensive care unit, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update.

One person died from Covid-19, it added.

There was a slight increase in community cases, with 4,241 cases reported on Monday, 12 more than on Sunday.

Nearly 70 per cent of these cases or 2,940 were detected by antigen rapid tests. This means they displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

The remaining 1,301 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests.

There were 240 imported cases - all travellers entering Singapore.

The weekly infection growth rate stood at 1.94 on Monday, which means that it takes slightly more than one week for case numbers to double. This is a slight drop from the 2.02 infection rate reported on Sunday.

A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

The total number of Covid-19 cases that Singapore has detected since the first case in January 2020 now stands at 352,811 with 855 deaths.

About 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 58 per cent of the total population have received a vaccine booster shot.

See the full update from MOH here.