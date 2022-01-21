$7,300 fine for South Korean man who attacked 2 Singaporeans, swore at police

SINGAPORE - Even when the South Korean man was interviewed by the police after he had got drunk and assaulted two Singaporeans in Clarke Quay, he swore at an officer and shouted at the victims.

On Friday (Jan 21), Kim Eui Woong, 36, who worked in a bank then, pleaded guilty to three charges for offences that include voluntarily causing hurt, and was fined $7,300.

Another two charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

On the evening of March 12, 2020, Kim drank two bottles of beer and a bottle of soju in a Korean restaurant. He consumed a bottle of whiskey at Club Illusion in Clarke Quay before he became drunk and left at around 3am.

When he saw two strangers - Mr Law Beng Chong, 47, and Ms Lim Seongyeon, 25 - he cursed at them and lunged towards them.

He pushed her onto the ground and punched the man twice in the face, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Darren Sim.

The police arrived at around 3.15 am and noticed Kim was getting agitated as an officer spoke with the victims.

Kim kept inching towards the duo, refusing to cooperate with the officers, and took out his phone to film the incident.

He shouted repeatedly at the victims, cursed at an officer and said he would sue all of them.

Kim asked one of the officers for his card before walking off. He cursed at the officer and said thrice: "I want to go to prison."

Urging the judge to sentence Kim to a week in jail and a fine of $2,800, DPP Sim said in his submissions: "The manner of the attack was violent... It was unprovoked and one-sided."

He noted that there was no serious injury and that Kim paid compensation to the victims. The amount was not stated in court documents.

Defence lawyers Andre Jumabhoy and Elaine Low asked the judge to issue a fine of $5,000, adding that Kim had taken responsibility for his offence and stopped alcohol consumption.

"He planned to commence a start-up but it was floundered by the pandemic. Uncertain of the future, he went out and drank more than he ordinarily did," said Mr Jumabhoy, who added that Kim was married to a Singaporean for around four years and held a master's degree.