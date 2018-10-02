73 arrested, illegal items worth $10.5k seized in 7-day multi-agency Geylang operation

SINGAPORE - A multi-agency operation nabbed 73 people in Geylang for various offences over the course of a week, the police said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 2).

The seven-day operation was led by Bedok Police Division and included officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and Singapore Customs.

Those arrested were aged between 19 and 69, the police said.

In the operation that ended on Saturday, 15 women were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter. Four of them, and a man, were also arrested for offences under the Immigration Act.

Another 56 men and one woman were also arrested for various offences including promoting public gaming, gaming in public and being a member of an unlawful society.

Contraband cigarettes, cough mixtures and illegal medicines with a street value of about $10,515 were also seized during the operation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Tan Tin Wee, commander of Bedok Police Division, thanked the agencies involved for their strong support and commended the officers for their professionalism and excellent teamwork.

Investigations are ongoing, the statement added.