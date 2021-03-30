$72k worth of cannabis and Ice seized, man arrested in Punggol

SINGAPORE - The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested a 63-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug activities.

The suspect was arrested on Monday (March 29) in the vicinity of Edgefield Plains in Punggol, where a bundle containing about 323g of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, and two bundles containing about 2kg of cannabis were found in a blue plastic bag.

CNB said on Tuesday that the amount of Ice seized can feed the addiction of about 184 abusers for a week, while the cannabis can feed about 285 abusers for a week.

It added that the drugs seized are estimated to be worth over $72,000 in total.

Investigations are ongoing.