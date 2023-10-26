Jail for man whose stress led him to kill wife so she and unborn child can ‘go to heaven’

SINGAPORE – The managing director of a security training centre was so convinced that his company was in financial trouble that he decided to kill his wife so that others might not go after her and their unborn child because of his business failure.

David Brian Chow Kwok-Hun had lost sleep and was overwhelmed with stress after he was given a set of unusually low financial figures by an employee.

In the early hours of Jan 11, 2022, he developed suicidal thoughts and hoped that by killing Ms Isabel Elizabeth Francis and their unborn daughter, they would “go to heaven” instead of suffering shame.

He turned his sleeping wife face up on their bed and thrust a knife into her abdomen, telling her: “Sorry, I have no way out.” He then continued to stab her in the head, neck and body.

He then stabbed himself in the neck and stomach, and asked the devil to “take him” and for his wife and unborn daughter to go to heaven.

The figures he was given later turned out to be wrong. His company, KnowledgeTree Training Centre, was in fact doing much better.

On Thursday, Chow, who is now 35 years old, was sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide for killing his wife, who was 15 weeks pregnant, at the couple’s flat in Ang Mo Kio.

He was originally charged with murder, but the charge was reduced after he was found to be suffering from a mental disorder that diminished his responsibility for the acts.

A report from the Institute of Mental Health stated that due to his adjustment disorder, Chow had “catastrophic thinking that he would be bankrupt with no way out and had suicidal thoughts but felt that his death would bring shame to his wife”.

Chow and Ms Francis, whom he married on Dec 28, 2019, moved into the flat in May 2021, and were expecting their first child.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jiang Ke-Yue told the court that in December 2021, Chow went through the half-year financial report for his company and asked the accounting staff to check the numbers, which were unusually low.

On Jan 5, 2022, a staff member said the numbers in the report were accurate.

Chow began to believe that the business would fail, even though it had earned about $1 million in profits between July 2020 and June 2021, and was not losing money between July 2021 and November 2021 despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between Jan 7 and Jan 9, 2022, he clocked one to two hours of sleep per night on average due to worry and stress over the company’s finances.

His family, colleagues and his wife noticed his behaviour over those few days.

On Jan 7, he took Piriton, a sleeping aid medication, but it did not help his insomnia. The manager of the company saw him the next day and said he looked stressed.