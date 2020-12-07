7 years' jail for babysitter who poisoned 2 babies under her care with medicines

SINGAPORE - A babysitter who poisoned two babies under her care with an assortment of medicines, including some used to treat insomnia and anxiety disorders, was sentenced on Monday (Dec 7) to seven years' imprisonment.

After an earlier trial, District Judge John Ng convicted Sa'adiah Jamari, 39, of two counts of administering poisons to the little girls.

She committed the offences over two separate occasions in November and December 2016 on the children who are not related to each other. One of them was just five months old at the time, while the other was 11 months old.

The victims and their mothers cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the children's identities.

The younger girl's mother, 29, had testified during the trial that in October 2016, she needed a babysitter for her baby and older daughter, who was then five years old.

Court documents did not state if any poisons had been found in the older girl's body.

The mother put up a notice on Facebook and Sa'adiah responded, the court heard.

After a visit, the mother felt that the babysitter's Hougang flat was "suitable" for her daughters.

Sa'adiah started taking care of the girls in early November that year.

After a few visits, the mother noticed that her baby appeared "cranky".

The fourth time or so this happened, the mother said that she decided to take the child to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) in late November 2016.

The court heard that a healthcare professional said the baby seemed "fine" after examining her and that no poisonous substances were found in the baby.

The mother then took her to Parkway East Hospital the following month when her child's condition did not improve.

The daughter was warded for about five days and the mother received a hospital report listing multiple substances detected in the baby's body.

They included sleeping drug temazepam, antihistamine chlorpheniramine and alprazolam, which is used to treat anxiety disorders.

The mother alerted the police in late December 2016. She had testified that her younger daughter is now fine.

The other baby's mother, 22, had also testified in court, telling Judge Ng that she created a Facebook post in December 2016, stating that she needed somebody to look after her baby on Christmas evening.

Sa'adiah responded and the mother took her child to the babysitter's flat.

Her boyfriend picked up the baby at around 6am the next day, and the woman noticed that her daughter seemed "tired".

She added: "Even after she woke up, she was so drowsy. She could not walk. After one hour... still the same thing... Her head kept moving round and round."

The baby was taken to KKH that day and admitted. A urine sample taken from the child was later found to contain substances that included alprazolam. She was discharged on Jan 1, 2017.

For each charge of causing hurt with poisons, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned. Sa'adiah cannot be caned as she is a woman.