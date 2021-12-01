7 men arrested for suspected illegal gambling; 49 people under investigation

SINGAPORE - Seven men, aged between 37 and 53, were arrested for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling, horse betting and remote gambling activities in three police operations in October and November.

Another 45 men and four women, aged between 37 and 83, are also being investigated for the offences, said the Singapore Police Force on Wednesday (Dec 1).

On Oct 29, officers from Central Police Division conducted an enforcement check on a shophouse unit in Norris Road suspected to house illegal gambling activities.

Two men, aged between 37 and 53, were found to have allegedly organised illegal gambling activities for nine other men, aged between 37 and 67, who were also in the unit.

The police said gambling equipment, such as poker cards, was found and seized, and seven men were arrested.

The remaining four are under investigation.

"All 11 men are assisting with investigations into breaches of safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020," added the police.

On Nov 20, officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted an enforcement check in Marsiling Road.

A man and a woman, aged between 60 and 62, were allegedly acting as bookmakers for two men and one woman, aged between 52 and 61, who had purportedly placed bets on horses with them.

Cash amounting to $1,100, two mobile phones and betting equipment were seized.

The five of them are assisting with investigations.

In a third operation on Nov 20 and 21, officers from Central Police Division conducted a series of enforcement checks in Bendemeer Road, Beach Road, Sago Lane, New Market Street and King George's Avenue.

"During the operations, 13 men, aged between 50 and 82, were found allegedly acting as bookmakers by collecting and placing bets through physical and remote means for 25 men and two women, aged between 46 and 83, who had allegedly placed bets on horses with the bookmakers," said the police.

Cash amounting to $13,000, a mobile phone and betting equipment were seized.

The 38 men and two women are assisting with investigations.

If found guilty of gaming in a common gaming house, offenders may be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Those found guilty of using a place as a common gaming house may be fined between $5,000 and $50,000, and jailed for up to three years.

Those who breach safe distancing measures may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Those found guilty of bookmaking may be fined between $20,000 and $200,000, and jailed for up to five years.

Any person guilty of betting with a bookmaker can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Those found guilty of unlawful remote gambling can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Those convicted of providing unlawful remote gambling services can be fined between $20,000 and $200,000, or jailed for up to five years, or both.

The police said that tough enforcement actions will be taken against illegal gambling and horse betting activities, and it also advised members of the public to take safe distancing measures seriously.