7 men arrested for allegedly rioting in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - Seven men aged between 17 and 21 have been arrested for allegedly rioting in Woodlands.

The police, in a statement on Thursday (May 23), said they received several reports of a fight at Block 604 Woodlands Drive 42 just past midnight on May 17.

The group involved in the fight fled before the authorities arrived at the scene.

A 27-year-old man was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division arrested the men involved in the fight on Wednesday.

If convicted for rioting, the men may be jailed for up to seven years and caned.