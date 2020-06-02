7 charged with allegedly flouting circuit breaker regulations at Robertson Quay incident

SINGAPORE - Six men and a woman, allegedly linked to a group gathering in the Robertson Quay area amid the Covid-19 outbreak, appeared in a district court on Tuesday (June 2).

They are accused of flouting circuit breaker measures and were charged with offences under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations.

The six men are: Neil Gordon Buchan, Perry Scott Blair, Jeffrey George Brown, Michael Czerny, James Titus Beatt and Joseph William Poynter.

The sole woman is Bao Nguyen Brown.

Last month, pictures of crowds along Robertson Quay circulated on social media, showing people failing to keep a distance of 1m from one another at the riverside dining enclave.

Most of the people pictured were not wearing masks, while some had their masks lowered as they chatted with one another.

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli had said in an earlier Facebook post that such breaches were to be taken "very seriously".

On May 17, the Urban Redevelopment Authority issued a directive to some restaurants at Robertson Quay, barring them from selling alcohol for takeaway with immediate effect, as the takeaway sales had contributed to more people gathering in the area.

The circuit breaker measures are lifted on Tuesday.

Court documents did not state whether the seven alleged offenders were employment pass holders.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that foreigners working in Singapore on work passes must abide by the country's laws.

Its spokesman added: "Regardless of pass types, those who are convicted (of) offences risk having their work passes revoked, in addition to an employment ban... Work pass holders are reminded to take these rules seriously, for their own protection and the safety of the community at large."

MOM also said that as part of a nationwide circuit breaker to halt Covid -19 transmissions, the Government has introduced measures such as requiring everyone to wear a mask whenever they leave their homes.

These measures are strictly enforced regardless of a person's nationality.

"Singaporeans and foreigners alike have been penalised for flouting the rules. These have been widely publicised," said the spokesman.

The cases involving the seven alleged offenders have been adjourned to June 16.