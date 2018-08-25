7 arrested, more than $250,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB operation against drug syndicate

SINGAPORE - Seven Singaporeans were arrested and more than $250,000 worth of drugs were seized in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation on Friday (Aug 24).

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, the CNB said it seized 3.53kg of heroin, 2kg of cannabis and around 162g of Ice in the operation.

Officers also recovered 45 ecstasy tablets, a bottle of methadone and $21,170 in cash.

CNB said: "The swift and decisive actions of the officers involved in this operations... resulted in the dismantling of a major drug trafficking syndicate."

The operation started on Friday morning, with CNB officers deployed to observe the hideout of a suspected drug trafficker near Woodlands Crescent.

The 35-year-old man was believed to be dealing in a sizeable amount of drugs.

After officers spotted another suspected drug trafficker, a 43-year-old man, entering the hideout, the CNB's Special Task Force was activated to force entry into the unit using specialised forcible entry tools.

Both men were arrested in the hideout before they could dispose of the drugs. The 35-year-old man fainted during the search of the unit and was promptly taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Another two female suspects, aged 30 and 32, were also arrested in the hideout.

CNB officers subsequently found about 2.9kg of heroin, 2kg of cannabis, 100g of Ice, 45 ecstasy tablets, a bottle of methadone and cash amounting to $21,170.



Packets of heroin recovered from the unit near Woodlands Crescent. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU



Officers then moved to arrest three other known associates of the 35-year-old suspect.

The first two men, aged 42 and 48, were arrested in a unit near Jurong East Street 24, with 12g of Ice and a small amount of cannabis recovered from this unit.

The third man, a 48-year-old, was arrested in a unit near Yishun Avenue 11. About 630g of heroin and 50g of Ice was found in his unit.



Heroin and Ice recovered from the unit near Yishun Avenue 11. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU



According to the CNB, 3.53kg of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of about 1,681 abusers for a week.

Meanwhile, 2kg of cannabis is enough to feed the addiction of about 286 abusers for a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.