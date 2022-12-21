69 S’poreans, PRs arrested at checkpoints for suspected drug abuse from Jan to Nov 2022

SINGAPORE – Between January and November 2022, 69 Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) were arrested at the checkpoints for suspected drug abuse, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

This is significantly higher than the number of arrests in 2021, when six local drug abusers were arrested at Changi Airport and the other checkpoints. Thirty such arrests were made in 2020, CNB said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

While the number of arrests has increased with the reopening of Singapore’s borders, it is still lower than before the Covid-19 pandemic, when 132 Singaporeans and PRs were arrested at the checkpoints in 2019.

Enforcement efforts at the checkpoints will remain in place, with CNB reminding the public that it performs checks regularly together with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

CNB said: “(We) will not hesitate to take the necessary enforcement action against anyone who flouts Singapore’s drug laws.”

Under Section 8A of the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA), Singapore citizens and permanent residents can be prosecuted if they are caught consuming drugs overseas.

They will be dealt with as if the offence had been committed within Singapore if a urine test confirms they had consumed the drug.

Since March 2022, CNB officers have used a portable drug screening kit that can instantaneously detect more than 30 types of drugs that may be present on suspicious exhibits.

ICA officers at the checkpoints also use Ionscan, a handheld ion scanner that can detect trace amounts of drugs on a person and their belongings.

CNB said that between January and November 2022, more than 300 joint enforcement operations were conducted at Changi Airport. More than 5,400 checks were conducted on travellers there.

Since Singapore’s borders reopened from April 1, passenger volume has been on the rise.

On Dec 18, Transport Minister S. Iswaran announced that up to 150,000 passengers are passing through Changi Airport daily, with about a million passenger movements weekly.

This is about 75 per cent of the average weekly levels that Changi Airport handled before the pandemic.