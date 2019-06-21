65 arrested in multi-agency operation: Police

SINGAPORE - Police arrested 65 people for various offences in a multi-agency operation conducted from June 7 to June 14.

In a statement on Friday (June 21), the police said the eight-day operation, which covered various estates including Serangoon and Sengkang, was led by Ang Mo Kio Police Division and involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau, and Singapore Customs.

In total, 16 men and a woman, aged between 21 and 51, were hauled up for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act. Around $2,750 in cash and 14 mobile phones were seized.

Another five women and a man, aged between 27 and 33, were arrested for their alleged involvement in vice-related activities in residential units.

A further 14 men and four women, aged between 17 and 54, were rounded up for unlicensed moneylending activities, suspected drug-related offences, and theft offences.

Nineteen men were also caught with duty-unpaid cigarettes and issued with composition sums ranging from $500 to $800.

In addition, five suspects aged between 31 and 64 were investigated for online scam-related cases amounting to more than $24,000.

During the operation, two massage establishments were found to be operating without a valid licence, while two others were found to have breached licensing conditions.

The police are investigating the cases.

Commander of Ang Mo Kio Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Zhang Weihan, said: "The police will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to take action against criminals and those who attempt to profit from their criminal proceeds.

"We will pursue all cases, including criminals who think they can hide behind the guise of businesses or cyberspace."