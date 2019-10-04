62-year-old man arrested for molesting male victim

SINGAPORE - A 62-year-old has been arrested for allegedly molesting a male victim, the police said on Friday (Oct 4).

The incident happened at Block 29B in Chai Chee Avenue on Wednesday, at about 8.50pm.

The two did not know each other.

The age of the victim was not revealed but The Straits Times understands that he is a young subject.

Police said they identified the suspect with the aid of images from police cameras, and that they are investigating the case.

Anyone guilty of outrage of modesty can be jailed up to five years, fined and/or caned. Those over the age of 50 cannot be caned.