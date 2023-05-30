6 years’ jail for Hindu temple chief priest who pawned temple jewellery and received $2.3 million

SINGAPORE – As a priest at Sri Mariamman Temple, he was entrusted with jewellery worth more than $1 million that was used to adorn deities at the temple in South Bridge Road.

However, over five years, Kandasamy Senapathi pawned some of the jewellery, receiving over $2.3 million in total.

On Tuesday, Kandasamy, 39, was jailed for six years, after pleading guilty to two charges of criminal breach of trust by an employee and two counts of removing the benefits of his criminal activities from the jurisdiction.

Six similar charges were taken into consideration during the Indian national’s sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Janice See said that Kandasamy was employed by the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) in December 2013 and was promoted to chief priest at the temple in July 2018.

In 2014, he was entrusted with the keys and combination number code to the safe in the temple’s holy sanctum which contained about 255 pieces of gold jewellery valued at about $1.1 million, and was the only person who had access to them.

During special prayers or temple events, Kandasamy would have to retrieve the appropriate jewellery, adorn the deities, and return the items at the end of the ceremony.

From 2016 to 2020, he pawned 66 pieces of the jewellery over 172 occasions.

He was able to carry out more transactions than the number of jewellery by “rolling” the items pawned.

For example, he would pawn a piece of jewellery, receive the pawn proceeds, and then return on another day to redeem the first piece of jewellery by using a second piece of jewellery.

From 2016 to 2020, he received a total amount of $2,328,760.

His activities went undetected as he was able to borrow sufficient money to redeem the pawned jewellery whenever he knew an audit was being scheduled.

Once the audit was completed, the accused would pawn the temple’s jewellery again to return the money borrowed.

The accused deposited a portion of the money he received into his personal bank account and remitted $141,054.90 to India.