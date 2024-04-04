6 years’ jail for cement lorry driver who caused the death of cyclist while drink driving

SINGAPORE – An Indian national who had consumed alcohol was driving a cement lorry when the vehicle swerved into another lane in the opposite direction, causing the death of one cyclist.

Subburaj Selvakumar, 42, then told the police that he had been driving in the correct lane and had crashed into the cyclist as the latter was cycling too close to him.

He also told the officers he had consumed two cans of Anchor beer earlier that day, some time in the afternoon. Subburaj’s breathalyser test recorded 49 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

In Singapore, the legal alcohol limit for driving is 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, or 80mcg for every 100ml of blood.

On April 4, Subburaj pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and one charge of dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to six years’ jail and disqualified from holding all classes of driving licences for 12 years.

The court heard that Subburaj was driving along Marina East Drive at 7.13pm on Jan 23, 2023.

Footage from his in-vehicle camera played in court showed the lorry being driven in an unsteady manner, swerving from lane to lane.

The lorry then swerved into the opposite lane and drove straight towards two cyclists who were cycling on the road beside the pavement, knocking down one of them. The lorry stopped after mounting the kerb and hitting a tree.

The victim, Saha Rajan, a 40-year-old Bangladeshi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers on the scene reported that Subburaj smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and walked with an unsteady gait.

The prosecution said Subburaj had narrowly avoided two cyclists who were on the pavement.

The court also heard Subburaj was a repeat offender. His charge sheet showed that he had been convicted of speeding on Jan 16, 2022.

Motorists convicted of dangerous driving for the first time can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Those convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both. If convicted twice or more, they can be fined between $5,000 and $20,000, and jailed for up to two years.

They may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.