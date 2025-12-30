Straitstimes.com header logo

6 years’ jail for 80-year-old who was on the run for 33 years after fatally stabbing debtor in 1990

Ng Kwang Keng, 80, had been on the run for 33 years after he fatally stabbed a debtor in 1990.

David Sun

  • Ng Kwang Keng, 80, a former loan shark, was sentenced to six years' jail for stabbing a debtor in 1990, who later died from complications.
  • Ng evaded law for 33 years after stabbing Mr Lim Kim Leng over a $22,000 debt at Mr Lim's residence in Taman Ho Swee.
  • Detained in Malaysia for immigration offences in 2022, Ng was deported to Singapore in December 2023 and charged with murder.

SINGAPORE – After evading the law for more than three decades, a former loan shark was finally caught and brought to justice.

Ng Kwang Keng, 80, had been

on the run for 33 years

after he fatally stabbed a debtor in 1990.

On Dec 30, he was sentenced to six years’ jail after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means. He was previously charged with murder.

Ng was previously detained in Johor Bahru for an immigration offence before being deported to Singapore in December 2023.

In 1990, the then 47-year-old Ng was a loan shark who was owed $22,000 by a Mr Lim Kim Leng, 27.

On Nov 6 that year, Ng drove to Mr Lim’s residence at Block 14 Taman Ho Swee.

There, he and Mr Lim got into an argument that turned physical, leading to him stabbing Mr Lim in the upper thigh with a knife before fleeing.

The knife was never found.

Mr Lim died on Dec 8 that year after developing renal failure and other complications as a result of the stab wound.

The court heard that Ng was caught in Malaysia for an immigration offence in 2022. As he is a Singaporean, he was deported back here on Dec 21, 2023.

He was then arrested and charged with murder the next day, having been in remand since.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means can be jailed for life, or for up to 10 years and fined and caned.

David Sun is The Straits Times’ crime correspondent. He has a background in criminology and is a licensed private investigator.

