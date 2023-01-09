6 weeks’ jail for man who had sexually explicit images, videos of children in his possession

SINGAPORE – He joined a group chat where members shared pornography on messaging platform Telegram, and later downloaded sexually explicit material involving children.

Indonesian Randy Rosigit, 28, was sentenced to six weeks’ jail on Monday after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of two still images and six videos of sexually explicit content involving children.

One of the videos showed a girl who appeared to be less than six years old.

A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority reveals that Randy is a shareholder at two firms – Deeeplabs and Magnetise.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Etsuko Lim said that the Singapore permanent resident had gone onto the Dark Web in 2020 as he was curious about child pornography.

He then paid in Bitcoin to try accessing a website containing such material.

After he failed to obtain its log-in details, Randy joined a Telegram group chat where members shared pornography, including child abuse content, with one another.

Acting on information not disclosed in court documents, police raided his home on Oct 22, 2021, and seized items including a mobile phone and a portable drive.

These were later found to contain sexually explicit pictures and videos of children.

Randy, who is single, was represented by lawyer S.S. Dhillon.

The lawyer from Dhillon & Panoo law firm told the court on Monday that his client is remorseful.

He said: “Randy wished he had exercised extreme prudence and not get himself into a position where his judgment was compromised, leading to the commission of the offence.

“Randy realises that he is the author of his own misery and promises not to... surf the Internet for pornography.”

The offender’s bail was set at $15,000, and he was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on Jan 30 to begin serving his sentence.