6 months’ jail for volunteer instructor over 2021 death of ACS(I) boy who fell from rope course

SINGAPORE – A volunteer outdoor activities facilitator was sentenced to six months’ jail over the death of a 15-year-old Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student following an incident at a high-element course in 2021.

On Jan 15, Muhammad Nurul Hakim Mohamed Din, 23, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing grievous hurt to Jethro Puah Xin Yang by committing a rash act which endangers human life.

He had failed to do a physical check on Jethro’s harness, resulting in the boy’s leg loops getting unbuckled after he fell from the high-element course.

Hakim was previously charged with causing death by a rash act not amounting to homicide, but his charge was amended. It was not stated in court why this was so.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Chong said that on Feb 3, 2021, Jethro and his schoolmates were at the Safra Adventure Sports Centre in Yishun to take part in outdoor activities organised by the school to promote team building.

Hakim, who was an unpaid volunteer for outdoor adventure training company Camelot, conducted a safety briefing for Jethro and his schoolmates. The briefing included instructions on how to wear the helmet and harness, and how the participants should react if they fall off the high-element course.

Hakim also held the role of a dispatcher that day, for the first time. As the dispatcher, he was required to conduct final checks on the students to ensure their helmets and harnesses were properly buckled and adjusted before they take part in the high-element course.

Even though he was supposed to check the harness physically to ensure the loops were securely threaded through and the buckles were tightened, he did not do so for Jethro and three other students that went before Jethro.

Instead, he only visually observed the harness, thinking that it appeared secure.

The prosecutor said before Jethro was dispatched onto the obstacle course, he looked nervous and told Hakim that he was afraid of heights.

Hakim then encouraged him and told him that if his classmates could do it, so could he.

Jethro entered the obstacle course and finished the first one without issue.

However, at 1.30pm, he slipped from the second obstacle, which required participants to hold onto a rope while walking sideways on a metal cable.

The fall caused Jethro to be suspended by his harness and he struggled, kicking and flailing his arms.

An instructor told him to hold onto his safety line and the rope of the obstacle, put one foot onto the foot cable, and pull himself up. The boy tried this but could not pull himself up.