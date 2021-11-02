6 months' jail for maid who spiked baby's milk with medicine that causes drowsiness

SINGAPORE - A domestic helper hatched a plan to feed her employer's baby milk laced with a medicine known to cause drowsiness as she wanted the child to sleep soundly and not affect the maid's slumber.

The Indonesian woman then took a tablet of the muscle relaxant Anarex, placed it into a milk bottle and fed the mixture to her employer's 13-month-old daughter.

The baby was taken to hospital when the woman's crime came to light and a district court heard that the child did not suffer any "gross physical injuries".

The baby was in stable condition when she was later discharged.

The 32-year-old maid was sentenced on Tuesday (Nov 2) to six months' jail after she pleaded guilty to causing hurt with a poison.

She cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the little girl's identity.

The maid was at her employer's home on Dec 5 last year when the mother, 33, told her to feed some milk to the baby.

The maid then went to a bedroom to retrieve an Anarex tablet from a cupboard where she kept her own medication.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Teo said: "The accused knew that Anarex was a stupefying substance which would cause drowsiness, as she had consumed Anarex herself on previous occasions.

"Earlier that evening, the accused had formed the intention of feeding the victim Anarex so that the victim would sleep through the night and the accused would not need to wake up to tend to her."

The maid placed the tablet in the baby's milk and fed the mixture to the child, who fell asleep about 20 minutes later.

The Indonesian woman then went to the kitchen and was about to wash the milk bottle when the mother's niece spotted "something blue and white" inside it.

The niece alerted the baby's mother who saw the Anarex tablet at the bottom of the bottle.

The DPP said: "She asked the accused what the tablet was, but the accused lied and said she did not know because the accused felt scared.

"(The mother) tasted the tablet and confronted the accused again. The accused then admitted to lacing the victim's milk with an Anarex tablet (and) apologised."

The mother alerted the police and her daughter was taken to hospital.

The child was found to be in a "fair general condition with stable vital signs" the next day and was later discharged.

For causing hurt with a poison, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

Caning, if ordered by the court, applies only to men below 50 years old.