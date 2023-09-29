6 men allegedly linked to malware cases charged with handling other people’s ill-gotten gains

SINGAPORE - Six men said to be linked to the recent spate of banking-related malware cases were each handed on Friday one charge of handling the benefits of other people’s criminal conduct.

They are also believed to be involved in a money-laundering syndicate.

One of the men, Ernest Yeo Wei Jie, 30, is said to have given instructions to three others - Muhammad Khair Farish Khalid, Jordan Cheah Jie En and Muhammad Nur Danial Jamaludin - to withdraw cash from automated teller machines (ATMs).

The trio allegedly withdrew between $2,000 and $9,000 each.

After that, Khair, 20, Cheah, 21, and Nur, 28, allegedly handed the monies to Yeo in July and August.

On or around Sept 11, Yeo, who used to own a company called Retail Paradise, allegedly took instructions from a person known only as “DY” and withdrew $13,800 from an ATM before handing the amount to an unidentified person.

A fifth man, Gabriel Kok Khen Foon, 36, is accused of taking instructions from one “Zach” to withdraw $18,000 from an ATM before taking the monies to Thailand

Kok, who is a director and shareholder at Mobile Efficient, a firm that deals with telecommunications equipment, is accused of committing the offence in or around June.

A sixth man, Eddie Chang Yong Seng, 23, is accused of committing a similar offence on or around July 29.

He is said to have taken instructions from one “Mr B” to withdraw $10,000 from an ATM before handing the money to an unidentified person.

The cases involving all six men have been adjourned to October.

On Thursday evening, police said that the Singaporeans were among 12 men who were earlier arrested over their suspected involvement in malware cases.

Malware is a type of malicious software that cyber criminals use to infect their victims’ devices, such as computers, to perform unlawful activities.

Confidential data such as log-in credentials can then be stolen.

The police said that between June and August, officers received multiple reports involving unauthorised transactions from victims’ bank accounts.