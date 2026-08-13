6 charged over alleged links to unlicensed moneylending syndicate

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The six were among 11 suspects, including three women, arrested following simultaneous raids conducted at multiple locations on Aug 12.

SINGAPORE - Six men have been charged over their alleged links to an unlicensed moneylending syndicate whose activities saw victims file more than 1,500 police reports and at least 25,500 ScamShield reports.

ScamShield is a portal for scam awareness and protection. It was established as a joint effort by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Singapore Police Force, the National Crime Prevention Council, and Open Government Products.

The six suspects - Felix Chan Zhi Hao, 27; Chew Zong Sheng, 27; Sim Guo Liang, 29; Toh Jia Meng, 31; Kenny Ng Hock Heng, 37, and Tan Kian Hock, 39 - were on Aug 13 handed one charge each linked to unlicensed moneylending activities.

Tan is accused of having helped an unlicensed moneylender known only as “Bro” in 2024 to top up the value of multiple SIM cards.

Chew allegedly used nine bank cards to transfer funds and withdraw cash between mid-2024 and February 2026.

Toh is said to have sent loan advertisements via SMSes to multiple Singapore-registered mobile phone numbers between early 2025 and August 2026.

According to court documents, Chan used a bank card to perform cash withdrawals and deposits in 2026.

Meanwhile, Ng and Sim are said to have helped an unlicensed moneylender known only as “Elon” carry out an unlawful moneylending business in August 2026.

The six were among 11 suspects, including three women, arrested following simultaneous raids conducted at multiple locations on Aug 12.

More than 100 officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Special Operations Command were involved in the operation.

Police said the 11 people had allegedly assisted the syndicate in various capacities.

These included sending bulk SMS advertisements offering “fast cash” and “easy loans”, and providing their bank accounts to facilitate unlicensed moneylending transactions.

More than 100 officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Special Operations Command were involved in the operation. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

During the operation, more than $410,000 in cash, two laptops, 22 mobile phones, 14 SIM cards and 24 bank cards were seized as case exhibits.

The authorities also seized cryptocurrencies valued at more than US$25,000 (S$32,000).

Twenty-nine bank accounts linked to the syndicate, with a combined balance of more than $106,000, were frozen.

The cases involving the six men have been adjourned to Aug 20.