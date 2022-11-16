6 Australian schoolgirls arrested over alleged shoplifting in Orchard Road

SINGAPORE – Six Australian schoolgirls, who are here for a netball competition, were arrested on Sunday after allegedly shoplifting from Orchard Road stores.

The police said they were alerted to a case of theft at Mandarin Gallery shopping mall at 4.04pm on Sunday.

“Six teenagers, aged 14 to 16, were arrested in relation to the case,” the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Australian media outlets reported that the girls are Year 10 students from Bacchus Marsh Grammar, a private school about 60km north of Melbourne in the state of Victoria.

The girls are alleged to have stolen lingerie from a Victoria’s Secret store, as well as a pair of Crocs footwear, the Daily Mail Australia reported.

In a statement to the media, Bacchus Marsh principal Andrew Neal said the school currently has 18 students who are in Singapore to compete in a regional netball competition.

A “small group of students” had been involved in an incident in Orchard Road, which is being investigated by the police in Singapore, Mr Neal added.

“The police have been firm, fair and thorough, and the school is appreciative of their professionalism,” he said, adding the school hoped that investigations would be finalised later this week.

Mr Neal added that the girls were currently in the direct care of Bacchus Marsh Grammar school staff, and that the school was looking forward to them returning with the group later in the week.

He also thanked the Australian High Commission here for their ongoing assistance.