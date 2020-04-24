58-year-old lorry driver killed in 3-vehicle accident

A traffic accident on Tuesday night - involving a lorry, a taxi and a car - left one dead and three others injured.

The police said yesterday they were alerted to the three-vehicle accident at the junction of Phillips Avenue, Yio Chu Kang Road and Serangoon North Avenue 1 at 9.07pm on Tuesday. "The 58-year-old male lorry driver was found lying motionless and subsequently pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene," the police added.

The 50-year-old female lorry passenger, the 56-year-old male taxi driver and the 57-year-old female taxi passenger were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Photos posted on Facebook yesterday showed the lorry overturned on its side.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to Shin Min Daily News on Wednesday, a witness said he was on his way home when he saw Singapore Civil Defence Force officers trying to lift the overturned lorry.

He said: "The lorry driver was trapped in his seat. The female passenger had been flung out of the lorry but fortunately, suffered only abrasions."

Ms Tammy Tan, group chief corporate communications officer for ComfortDelGro, told Stomp yesterday: "At the time of the accident, our taxi was travelling straight with the traffic light in his favour when the lorry came at the perpendicular and collided into it.

"We are saddened to learn of the demise of the lorry driver."

Ms Tan said ComfortDelGro is in touch with its cabby and the passenger who was on board the taxi at the time of the accident, adding: "We will assist them as best as we can. We will also assist the police in their investigations."