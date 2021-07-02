54 people under probe for offences including illegal gambling and flouting of Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - Fifty-four people are under investigation for various offences after raids involving several government agencies last week, the police said on Friday (July 2).

Nineteen men, aged between 20 and 59, were arrested for suspected offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act and Remote Gambling Act, after a police raid on two units in Lorong 13 Geylang.

More than $700 in cash, computer terminals and various gambling-related paraphernalia were seized from the units.

Fifteen men and eight women, aged between 20 and 50, were also found at a unit in Ubi Avenue 3 during a police raid. The unit was found to be operating as a public entertainment outlet without a valid licence.

One of the men was arrested under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, and will be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act.

All 42 will also be investigated for offences under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 for breaching safe distancing and safe management measures.

In a separate operation, nine men, aged between 28 and 62, are being investigated for offences under the Health Products Act and the Customs Act after cough syrup, an assortment of sexual enhancement products and other illegal medicines with a street value of almost $26,000 were seized.

In another raid, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers issued summonses to three men, aged between 52 and 67, for illegally hawking second-hand goods, such as clothing and shoes, in Lorong 16 Geylang. They did not have a valid licence from the SFA. The goods displayed were seized.

The multi-agency enforcement operation was conducted between June 22 and 26. It was led by Bedok Police Division, and supported by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Customs, Land Transport Authority and the SFA.

The commanding officer of the Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre, Deputy Superintendent of Police Lee Ting Wei, said: "The police will continue to conduct enforcement against illegal activities in the Geylang lorongs, especially against the backdrop of the pandemic situation, where errant offenders wilfully breach social distancing and safe management measures without regard for the society at large.

"I am thankful for the strong and continued support by law enforcement agencies in keeping Singapore safe and secure."