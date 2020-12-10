53 people charged for flouting Covid-19 safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE - Fifty-three people were charged in court on Wednesday (Dec 9) with breaching safe distancing measures, said the police on Thursday.

The 34 men and 19 women, aged between 20 and 75, were charged under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

The largest gathering involved 26 persons accused of gambling inside a unit in Geylang Road during an anti-crime operation by the police on Dec 1.

All of them were charged with breaching Covid-19 regulations as well as with offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act.

The second group charged were involved in a social gathering of 14 persons at a residential unit in Bedok Reservoir Road on June 6.

The five occupants of the unit were charged with the offence of allowing more than five visitors into their home.

All nine visitors face one charge of participating in a social gathering larger than permitted group sizes, with seven of them also charged on one count of leaving their place of residence for a social gathering.

A third incident, on June 16, involved 13 persons having a birthday celebration in an office unit in Buroh Street. Police had been alerted to the group gathering inside the office.

The police on Thursday warned that it takes a stern view of irresponsible behaviour and the flouting of safe distancing measures.

"The authorities will not hesitate to take action against anyone who does not comply with safe distancing measures or shows blatant disregard for our laws," it added.