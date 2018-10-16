53 arrested for various offences, including gambling and vice, in three-day operation

SINGAPORE - Forty-seven men and six women were arrested for various offences in a three-day police operation last week.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 16) that the Central Police Division, with the support of the Central Narcotics Bureau, conducted the enforcement operation between last Friday and Sunday.

The arrested suspects are aged between 20 and 79.

The authorities apprehended 26 men and one woman for gambling-related offences in King George's Avenue, Banda Street, Telok Blangah Crescent and Jalan Bukit Merah. Cash amounting to $3,567 was seized.

Twelve men were also arrested for vice and immigration-related offences along Rowell Road.

Four women, who are believed to have advertised sexual services online and carried out vice activities at hotels and rented apartments, were arrested in Syed Alwi Road and Merchant Road.

Nine men and one woman were also arrested for suspected drug-related offences in North Bridge Road, with 235g of drugs seized.

Investigations into these cases are ongoing, said the police. It added that the authorities will continue to clamp down on criminal activities, and that those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

Those arrested for gambling offences could be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to six months if convicted of gaming in public.

Unlicensed brothel operators who are convicted can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to five years. For anyone who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of prostitutes, the person can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Anyone who is convicted of trafficking a Class A controlled drug such as cannabis will face at least five years' jail and five strokes of the cane.