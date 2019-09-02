51-year-old woman found dead in koi pond at condominium in Hillview Avenue

SINGAPORE - A 51-year-old woman was found dead in a koi pond at The Petals condominium in Hillview Avenue on Monday morning (Sept 2).

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 97 Hillview Avenue at 7.02am, and the woman was found motionless and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Resident Surabhi Madan, 38, who lives in an apartment near the koi pond, said she did not hear any commotion in the morning and realised something had happened only when the police arrived.

"When I came out, I saw there was a body covered in white sheet near the pond, and the police were asking us if we saw any unusual movements in the morning, but we did not," said Madam Surabhi, a lawyer.

The police told her the body was found in the koi pond, she added, noting that she did not know who the woman was, as her face was covered.

Police investigations are ongoing.