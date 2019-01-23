51 arrested in multi-agency Geylang operation

SINGAPORE - Fifty-one people were arrested in a nine-day multi-agency operation in Geylang from Jan 13 to 21.

In a statement on Wednesday (Jan 23), the police said that 31 men and 20 women aged between 19 and 69 were arrested for various offences during the operation.

The operation was led by Bedok Police Division and involved enforcement officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the Ministry of Manpower and Singapore Customs.

Seventeen women aged between 21 and 54 were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter.

Another eight men and three women aged between 19 and 59 were arrested for suspected drug-related and other offences.

In addition, 23 men aged between 25 and 69 were arrested under the Common Gaming Houses Act.

More than $12,000 in cash and gaming paraphernalia were seized.

Contraband cigarettes and illegal medicines with a total street value of about $72,600 were also seized during the operation.

Five residential units housing foreign workers were also investigated for overcrowding.

The cases are under investigation.